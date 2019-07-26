Phelps Health's Emergency Department is hosting the second annual Farkle Tournament that is open to all ages.

Phelps Health Emergency Department is hosting the second annual Farkle Tournament on Nov. 2 at 5 p.m at Rolla Lion’s Den. This event is for all ages – if they can roll dice they can play. Please feel free to fill your table with friends and family. Proceeds will benefit the Jay Crump D.O. Memorial Fund, which was established to support the needs of the Emergency Department at Phelps Health and annually provides for training of staff.

Fundraiser Details:

— Date: Nov. 2, 2019

— Time: 5 p.m.

— Registration: $25 per person, $200 for a team of eight

— Registration Deadline: Sept. 30

— Location: Lions Club Den, 1061 S Bishop Avenue

— Proceeds: Jay Crump D.O. Memorial Fund

For questions regarding sponsorships or registration, please contact, Tania Lambert or Katie Wells, tlambert@phelpshealth.org, kawells@phelpshealth.org or Gavin McDonald at gmcdonald@phelpshealth.org