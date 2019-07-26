Consumer specialists from the Missouri Department of Insurance will be at Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC) in Neosho and Anderson to assist residents impacted by recent flooding.

Consumer specialists will be able to provide consumers with assistance understanding their insurance policies and the process of filing a claim as well as company contact information.

The Multi-Agency Resource Centers will be held at:

— Lampo Center, 500 E. Spring St. in Neosho on Wednesday, July 31 from 1-7 p.m.

— First Baptist Church, 1 Friendship Lane in Anderson on Thursday, Aug.1 from 1-7 p.m.

Generally, homeowners insurance does not offer protection against flood losses. Homeowners should check their policies for exclusions, such as water damage.

Policyholders who have questions or concerns about their insurance coverage should contact the department's Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov.

Flood insurance is available through the federal government's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). It may be purchased through licensed property and casualty insurance agents or through many private insurance companies. Typically, there's a 30-day waiting period from date of purchase before a policy goes into effect. There are eligibility restrictions to qualify for National Flood Insurance. Consumers should contact the NFIP with eligibility questions at 800-427-4661.

For information about Missouri flooding recovery and resources check Mo.gov/flood. The site is regularly updated with new information.

The Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration (DIFP) is responsible for consumer protection through the regulation of financial industries and professionals. The department's seven divisions work to enforce state regulations.