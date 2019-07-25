There’s no better way to develop leadership skills than to practice, practice, practice, which is exactly what Rolla High School sophomore students Sheri Chan and Alex George did while attending the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Leadership In Practice student forum.

There’s no better way to develop leadership skills than to practice, practice, practice, which is exactly what Rolla High School sophomore students Sheri Chan and Alex George did while attending the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Leadership In Practice student forum.

Chan and George were among more than 110 youth selected as future leaders from schools across the state. Held on June 23-26 on the Westminster College campus in Fulton, Leadership in Practice is designed to provide young Missourians with the opportunity to learn what it takes to be an effective leader in their schools and communities.

Cohosting the program were the Jenny and Warren Erdman Charitable Fund and the Kansas City Southern Charitable Fund. “At it’s core, Leadership In Practice is discovering who you are as a leader,” Warren Erdman, executive vice president of administration and corporate affairs for Kansas City Southern, said.

The program is also supported in part by contributions from Doe Run Company, Robinson Construction, Central Bank, among other businesses and community organizations.

All participants were students between their freshman and sophomore years in high school. With help from Missouri business leaders and educators, the students learned firsthand how to successfully work together as a team and individually as a leader.

The students were challenged to use leadership skills in activities that simulated real-life situations, including Team Building with a low ropes course, a mock Model U.N. session and an Entrepreneurship Challenge. During the Entrepreneurship Challenge, students worked in small groups to develop business plans for a new product or service and pitched their ideas to a “Shark Tank” style panel of Missouri business leaders. At the end of the program participants were encouraged to set goals for themselves for their continued development as leaders in their high schools, community and beyond.

Leadership in Practice is part of a youth leadership educational program created by the Missouri Chamber in 1962. It is partially funded through sponsorships provided by state businesses and civic organizations. Chan and George were selected to attend by Rolla High School professional staff and the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We appreciate all the work that goes into organizing Leadership in Practice and are honored each year to sponsor the program,” President of the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce Stevie Kearse said. “We are proud to work with the Rolla Public Schools to encourage as many students as possible to go through the program each year. Today’s youth are the leaders of our communities and businesses tomorrow and this program can help them achieve those leadership goals.”

Applicants are evaluated on character, scholarship and leadership and must be recommended by a school official, student council sponsor, local chamber of commerce or civic leader. Both Chan and George were sponsored by the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce.