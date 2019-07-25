Missouri State Parks is in need of volunteers to help clean up the Katy Trail by picking up trash left by receding floodwaters.

Missouri State Parks is in need of volunteers to help clean up the Katy Trail by picking up trash left by receding floodwaters. Anyone who is interested in providing assistance with this effort is encouraged to grab their bicycles, boots, gloves, long sleeves and bug spray and join others from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, for a morning cleaning up the Katy Trail.

The park will provide plenty of trash bags for any person or group. When a bag is full, or an object is too big to put in a bag, leave it on the shoulder of the trail, and park staff will pick up the full bags.

Volunteers should meet at the Katy Trail - North Jefferson trail head. Park staff will be on hand to give directions and supply trash bags. RSVP by calling the park office at 573-449-7400.

Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.