Gov. Mike Parson has named the state's acting senior military officer who has over 26 years of U.S. Army active duty and full-time National Guard service.

Ranger and combat veteran, Colonel Levon Cumpton, will serve as the next Adjutant General of the Missouri National Guard, Gov. Parson announced on Thursday. Cumpton is a veteran of a number of National Guard activations supporting civil authorities in times of emergency and disaster in Missouri, earning a Combat Action Badge, a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal, Gov. Parson said.

"For more than 26 years, Colonel Cumpton has served our state and our country with honor. It is important to our administration that Missouri’s leaders communicate and work together to achieve the best outcomes, and Colonel Cumpton embraces these principles," Gov. Parson said.

Cumpton has gained a high-level of understanding of Washington operations, intelligence and planning through his service as the U.S. Central Command operations officer for the National Guard, in addition to his service abroad spanning more than four years in Germany, Macedonia, Bosnia, Iraq and Kosovo, the governor added. Cumpton has also commanded at every level from company to brigade, serving in critical full-time staff positions at other times in his career within the nation and Missouri.

As a resident graduate of the United States Air Force War College, Cumpton has earned a master’s degree and the credentials to aid him in leading the Air Force component of the Missouri National Guard.

"He stands ready to not only lead the National Guard and increase recruitment, but also to share the good work being done. We know he will be a great addition and look forward to his leadership,” Gov. Parson said.

Cumpton grew up on a farm in Bates County and currently resides in Jefferson City with his wife, Linda. Their two children, Emily and Chance, both serve in the U.S. Army. Cumpton will succeed Major General Stephen Danner upon his retirement. Danner will be recognized in a formal change of command ceremony later this year.

Cumpton’s appointment will take effect Aug. 2.