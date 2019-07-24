Troopers will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations the last week of July in Pulaski County.

Troopers will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations the last week of July in Pulaski County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Captain Eddie Blaylock said on Wednesday that troopers assigned to these projects will direct their efforts in areas where a high number of alcohol-related arrests and crashes have previously occurred.

Captain Blaylock would like to remind motorists to designate a sober driver. Captain Blaylock also reminds the public that roadway emergencies and serious traffic violations can be reported by dialing *55 on their cellular telephone.