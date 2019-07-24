The Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) will host Alia Stowers, certified leadership consultant and Gallup-certified strengths coach, in August for an educational seminar geared specifically toward women professionals.

The Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) will host Alia Stowers, certified leadership consultant and Gallup-certified strengths coach, in August for an educational seminar geared specifically toward women professionals.

Stowers is a certified leadership consultant based in Springfield and works with leaders in multiple industries, including manufacturing, education, non-profit, financial and government. She is also a sought-after conference speaker, having presented in many state-wide and national conferences.

Stowers will present “For Women: Becoming a Powerful Force in Your Workplace” on Friday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at OzSBI. Women from all professions are invited to register to attend and gain a greater understanding of their professional footprint, learn how to increase their influence, impact their organization and reach professional goals with this interactive training. Other topics relevant for today’s business women that will be discussed include — workplace assertiveness, communication, implicit bias in the work environment, finding mentors, connecting with the experiences of other women business leaders and more.

Registration must be completed by Aug.16 online at www.ozsbi.com/events. “For Women: Becoming a Powerful Force in Your Workplace” is sponsored by Business Women First, a project of Community First Banking Company.