Mark Twain National Forest is addressing a public health and safety concern at Hazel Creek campground and trailhead, located about 60 miles south of St. Louis on the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District.

A 2.7 acre area around the historic Palmer lead furnace, adjacent to the Hazel Creek campground, has been temporarily closed to the public due to elevated levels of lead in the soil; and the closure area will be fenced starting at the end of July.

This site was identified as having potential lead in the soil after some preliminary testing. Last year, extensive soil testing was conducted all around the site. Very high levels of lead were detected in a core area immediately around the remains of the lead smelting furnace.

For public safety, the area with elevated lead levels is being fenced off to keep people and horses out. Work needed to permanently address the elevated soil lead contamination within the fenced enclosure will be determined after further study. This closure and fencing should have minimal to no effect on visitors’ ability to use the trailhead to access the Ozark Trail or to use the campground facilities.