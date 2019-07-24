A city ordinance clarifying the speed limit in school zones had its first reading by the Rolla City Council.

The directive will refine the language regulating the speed limit during school periods in the City Code to specify the maximum speed limit as 20 mph.

The draft of the ordinance came after the city’s municipal judge said the language to regulate the speed limit during school hours wasn’t clear. He made a recommendation for the city to refine the traffic ordinance, Director of Public Works Steve Hargis said while introducing the revisions to the City Council on July 15.

“This ordinance changes our school zone to make it more palatable for the judge,” Hargis said. “He wasn’t comfortable finding people guilty because he didn’t like the way the ordinance was worded.”

Attorneys for the city looked over the new verbiage, and Hargis recommended the council approve the ordinance to amend Sec. 27-67 - Maximum limits established on certain streets during school periods to say:

“No vehicle shall be moved or propelled along, over or upon the following streets at a greater rate of speed than 20 mph during posted school hours or when signal is flashing,” on the following city streets:

— 10th Street from a point 180 feet west of the intersection of 10th and Cedar streets eastward to the intersection of 10th and Iowa streets.

—11th Street from the intersection of Poole Avenue to the intersection of Spring Avenue, 20 mph 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. on school days only.

—18th Street from a point 400 feet west of the intersection of 18th and Spencer streets to a point 805 feet east of the intersection of 18th and Spencer streets.

— Forum Drive from a point 500 feet north of the intersection of Forum Drive and Soest Road south to the intersection of Forum Drive and Soest Road.

— Lanning Lane from a point 500 feet east of the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Lanning Lane to a point 1,500 feet east of the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Lanning Lane.

— Pine Tree Road from a point 990 feet south of the intersection of Pine Tree and Soest roads to the intersection of Pine Tree and Soest roads.

— Salem Avenue from a point 400 feet west of Holmes Lane southeastward to Elliott Drive.

— St. Patrick’s Lane from Vichy Road to Bishop Avenue during school hours.

The City Council will have the second and final reading of the ordinance at the council’s Monday, July 29 meeting.