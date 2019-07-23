Phelps County’s County Aid Road Trust (CART) funds for July 2019 are on track with the County’s Fiscal Year 2019 budget. The funds presented to the Phelps County Commission on Tuesday factor in Phelps County’s .0081 percent share of the fiscal 2019 CART revenues generated throughout the state.

Officials from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) projected a slight decrease in revenue for fiscal 2019 CART funds. Each penny of the state gas tax is expected to bring in $41.2 million. With the total gas tax set at 17 cents, officials say $700.4 million is expected to be divided among the state, counties and cities for road and bridge maintenance and repair.

The county share of the gas tax is projected to bring in $81.8 million, and MoDOT officials project the county intake from the fiscal 2019 motor vehicles sales tax will be $16.7 million, while vehicle fees will net counties roughly $11.3 million.

One-half of the CART funds are apportioned based on the ratio the county's road mileage bears to the total county road mileage in the unincorporated areas of the state, and one-half of the funds are appropriated based on the ratio the county rural land valuation bears to the rural land valuation of the entire state. Phelps County’s .0081 percent share of the fiscal 2019 CART funds generated $56,945 in gas tax revenue, $18,035 in motor vehicles sales tax revenue and $6,003 in motor vehicles fees in July.

Phelps County’s total CART receipts year-to-date – factoring in all three sources – is 59.47 percent of the County’s 2019 CART fund budget of $889,380. The County budgeted $662,580 in gas tax revenue, $135,270 in motor vehicles sales tax revenue and $91,530 in motor vehicles fees in the 2019 budget.

Year-to-date Phelps County has generated $370,119 in gas tax revenue, $103,680 in motor vehicle sales tax revenue and $55,118 in motor vehicles fees – down 0.94 percent over the same period of the prior fiscal year, with the revenue from the three sources allocated to Phelps County's road and bridge fund.

MoDOT officials project an increase in revenue for fiscal 2020 CART funds. The county share of the total gas tax at 17 cents is expected to drum up $82.2 million for counties, while the county intake from the fiscal 2020 motor vehicle sales tax will be $17 million. MoDOT officials’ project vehicle fees for fiscal 2020 will net counties $11.5 million. Total county revenues from the three sources that make up the CART funds are expected to total $110.7 million; greater than the projected $109.8 million in fiscal 2019.

Phelps County’s portion of fiscal 2020 CART fund revenues is .0078 percent.