Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be inspecting the Interstate 44 overpass bridge in Waynesville to assess damage caused by a vehicle incident.

One lane of I-44 will be closed on Tuesday from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. from mile marker 154 to mile marker 157. Minimal traffic delays are expected.

Motorists are asked to slow down, pay attention and follow the direction of personnel and signage.