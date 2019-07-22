The St. James Police Department released this morning that 14-year-old Steven Bailey has been missing since Sunday. According to police Bailey left his residence at 5 p.m. on Sunday after an argument. Bailey hasn't been seen since.

Bailey was last seen wearing a grey and green Nike hoodie and black shorts. Anyone who has information on Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. James Police Department at 573-265-3777.