A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies INC., will examine each aspect of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's policies, procedures, management, operations and support services come August.

A critical part of a voluntary process to maintain accreditation — an esteemed recognition of law enforcement professionalism and excellence — is verification by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies' (CALEA) assessment team stating that the MSHP meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards, Superintendent of the MSHP Colonel Eric Olson said on Monday.

“Adhering to the CALEA standards is a way for the MSHP to show accountability and integrity,” Col. Olson said. “Patrol employees have served and protected the citizens of Missouri since 1931. Since the beginning, they have been held to the highest standards and acted as true professionals who attempt to respond to every situation effectively and efficiently."

A public forum will be held concerning the services and performance of the MSHP as part of the on-site assessment. The public forum will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. in the hearing room of the Missouri Gaming Commission building at 3417 Knipp Drive in Jefferson City.

The public and MSHP employees are also invited to offer comments to the assessment team on the services and performance of the MSHP by calling (877) 545-5511 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the ability of the MSHP to comply with Commission standards.

A summary of the standards is available in the Patrol's Research and Development Division’s General Headquarters at 1510 East Elm St. in Jefferson City. Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the ability of the MSHP to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write to CALEA at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainsville, VA 20155.

The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar, but out-of-state, agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals, and visit MSHP facilities and other places where compliance can be witnessed, accreditation manager for the MSHP, Sergeant Tom Walley, said.

The assessors will report back to the Commission after completing their review of the agency. The Commission will then decide whether the MSHP is granted continued accredited status. Accreditation is for four years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which they were initially accredited.

For more information regarding the Commission visit www.calea.org.