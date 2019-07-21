Each week this summer the Express Eight will feature the upcoming Kirksville Arts Association Summer on the Square group.

Friday’s show features the Pumptown Family Band, which will perform at 7 p.m. on the Adair County Courthouse lawn. The concert will be moved inside WrongDaddy’s in the event of inclement weather.

Here is our Q&A with Amy Hynek McFarland of the Pumptown Family Band.

How did your band get started?

The band consists of two sisters, a brother and dad. Music has always been a part of our family, whether it was marching band or singing around the campfire. We used to sing at the local meal sites and nursing homes as a family. People started asking us to perform other places, so we decided to form a band. We had so much fun getting together, working up songs, laughing and performing together, the band continued to grow.

Your music is described as "high energy," so what does that mean?

We incorporate a lot of African drumming into our music, which gives the atmosphere and music a lively zest.

Your band has an interesting name. What is the story behind it?

We grew up on a farm in southern Iowa next to a ghost town called Pumptown. When choosing a band name, that seemed to fit our disposition and history.

What do you enjoy about performing?

Since we write our own music, it gives all of us an outlet to express creativity. It's gratifying to look into the audience and see someone nodding or laughing hard during shows and know we've connected to them through our original songs.

What are some of the more difficult aspects of performing?

You really have to put yourself out there to perform in front of people, especially when playing songs that you've written yourself. It's like sharing a piece of who you are and you hope people like it.

When did you personally get started in music?

Aside from Dad, who was a late musical bloomer and started playing his mountain dulcimer as an adult, we each got our start in music by joining the fifth grade school band; Joe and Mandy on trumpet and Amy on drums. Around junior high we each started teaching ourselves to play guitar and continued to learn more instruments from there.

When you aren't working on music, what else keeps you busy?

Joe owns a nonprofit radio station in southern Iowa, 91.9 KSOI. He also works as an engineer and chases around his 4-year-old son.

Amy is a general surgeon in southern Iowa and completed her five-year residency training in Kirksville. She also helps her husband with his tree farm and tries to keep up with their 4-year, 2-year and 8-week-old boys.

Mandy is a nurse in southern Iowa, helps her husband with their construction business and is the weather lady on KSOI. Her 3-year and 1-year-old daughter and son also keep her on her toes.

Dad (Bill) is a farmer, a trucker and a tree farmer in southern Iowa. When he's not working, he can usually be found giving tractor rides to his grandkids.

Any message you'd like to send to Kirksville about your upcoming concert?

We are so happy to come back to play in Kirksville again. Please come out. We put on a family-friendly show and will send you home with a smile!



