The man accused of murdering a husband and wife while they slept during an angry rampage at a Lake of the Ozarks campground has been sentenced to life in prison.

The man accused of murdering a husband and wife while they slept during an angry rampage at a Lake of the Ozarks campground has been sentenced to life in prison.

Gary Sweet, 60, formerly of Rolla will spend the remainder of his life behind bars. On Friday, Circuit Court Judge Matt Hamner sentenced Sweet to two life sentences for the double homicide, as well as seven and five years respectively on assault charges.

Sweet entered a guilty plea to the murders in March. His sentencing got underway in June. The final phase of sentencing took place in Miller County Circuit Court last week with the defense presenting their plea for leniency.

In March, Sweet admitted to the murders of Sheri and James Parker at the Riverview Campground and RV Park in Lake Ozark. The Parkers were caretakers at the facility where Sweet had been staying until he was told to leave in October of 2017. Sweet returned to the campground the night of Nov. 8, 2017, and shot the Parkers. The couple was found dead in their bed.

A third person was shot but survived his injuries after being hit by projectiles after Sweet opened fire on the RV where the victim and his wife were staying. The victim was able to call police to there had been shots fired at the campground. It wasn’t until after police arrived that the Parkers bodies were discovered.

Prior to the shooting there had been problems between Jim Parker, the victim who was injured and Sweet. He had been arrested just weeks prior to the murders for assault. Sweet had made threats in the days prior to the attacks.

Sweet was identified from video surveillance of the campground. Sweet was originally taken into custody in Phelps County and transferred to Miller County where he has been held on no bond. The investigation into the double homicide was handled by the Mid-Missouri Crimes Unit and Lake Area Major Case Squad.