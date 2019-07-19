The following is a listing of MoDOT’s general highway maintenance and construction work in the mid-Missouri area for the two-week period of July 22 – Aug. 2, 2019. The projects listed will include lane closures that could cause traffic delays. Full roadway closures are also noted. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule.

For more information about a project, please contact MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district. You can also follow MoDOT’s Central Missouri District on Twitter and Facebook at https://twitter.com/MoDOT_Central and MoDOT Central Missouri District.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Phelps County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway and sidewalk repair continues. The project is scheduled for completion in October.

Overnight Hours

Interstate 44 between Route D and Route 133 in Laclede County – Roadway resurfacing and bridge rehabilitations continue. The entire project is scheduled for completion in August.

Daylight Hours

Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route 68 in Maries County – Grading, resurfacing, guardrail and rumble strip installation continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Route 68 between Route 8 and Route JJ – Pavement patching will take place on Monday, July 22 through Thursday, August 1.

Route M between Route 63 and Route J – Pavement repair will take place Monday, July 22 through Thursday, July 25.

Route BB between Country Road 3220 and County Road 3410 – Culvert pipe replacement will take place the week of July 22. The road will be closed in each culvert pipe replacement area.

Route JJ between Route 68 and County Road 4110 – Pavement patching will take place on Monday, July 22 through Thursday, August 1.

Pulaski County

Overnight Hours

Interstate 44 between Route 133 in Laclede County and Route D in Phelps County – Roadway resurfacing and bridge rehabilitations continue. The entire project is scheduled for completion in August.

Interstate 44 Spur between Route Y and Gateway Circle – Pavement milling and resurfacing begins on Monday, July 22. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Daylight Hours

Route 17 between Route 42 in Miller County and Route 32 in Texas County - Microsurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Route 133 between Interstate 44 and Route 17 – Pavement patching will take place on Monday, July 29 through Thursday, August 1.

Route H between Route 17 and the end of state maintenance – Roadway resurfacing begins on Monday, July 22. The entire project is scheduled for completion in November.

Route T between Route 17 and Route 133 – Pavement patching will take place on Monday, July 22 through Thursday, July 25.

Route Z between Business Loop 44 and Route J – Roadway resurfacing begins on Monday, July 22. The entire project is scheduled for completion in November.