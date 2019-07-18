The Rolla Police Department are offering a reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of two individuals officers say made unlawful entry at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Rolla, and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Rolla police responded to a report of a burglary at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on May 28, 2019. Officers determined that two individuals with their faces covered unlawfully entered the business at 1040 Kingshighway in Rolla after business hours and took an unspecified amount of money. Detectives are asking for assistance with identifying the suspects in the attached photos and are offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of both individuals.

If you have any information pertaining to this case please call Detective Dillon at the Rolla Police Department at (573) 308- 1213, or the Rolla Police Department’s confidential tip hotline at (573) 364 - 0111.