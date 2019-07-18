Cancer patients in the Rolla area now have a beautiful and expanded space to receive their infusion treatments, and the community is invited to check out the improvements.

Along with serving more patients, the center is also designed to be a calming and healing environment. The renovation was designed to include space for loved ones who are an essential part of a patient’s care team.

Mercy Health Foundation hosted the blessing and dedication of Mercy’s newly-renovated oncology infusion center on Tuesday, July 16. The Foundation funded these enhancements with the help of Travis Lynch and the Team Anita organization.

“We are so thankful for Travis Lynch and his entire family,” said Karen Simpson-Neasby, executive director of Mercy Health Foundation. “After Travis lost his wife, Anita, to cancer, he and his family leaned in and partnered with Mercy to provide a variety of services to meet the needs of our patients. Anita requested her family continue her legacy by paying it forward to other cancer patients at Mercy Rolla, and they certainly have made an impact in our community. Thanks to their donations, we were able to purchase heated massage chairs that will comfort our patients during their chemotherapy.”