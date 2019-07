July 18

At the NEMO Fair, the 4-H/FFA Breeding Swine Show is at 8 a.m. in the Livestock Arena, followed by the Market Hog Show. Carnival rides are open from 5-11 p.m. The Horseshoe Pitching Tournament preliminary championships are at 6 p.m. The rodeo is at the Grandstand at 8 p.m.