The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation (Missouri Preservation) has announced a call for nominations for its historic Places in Peril list for 2019.

Missouri Preservation is a statewide non-profit historic preservation advocacy organization aimed at preserving place and community for future generations of Missourians. The first of its Most Endangered announcements, as it was originally known, was made in 2000. Instituted as a media campaign, the list aims to bring attention to endangered historic resources throughout Missouri. It serves as a call to action, or last call for historic resources named on the list. A public call for nominations is made each year to citizens across the state of Missouri. Nominations are reviewed and ranked by a committee of Missouri Preservation’s governing board. This year’s announcement will be made on Sept. 13, 2019 in Kansas City at the HyVee (formerly Kemper) Arena, itself once imperiled and now restored.

The reasons that a property might be endangered are many, including fire, neglect, abandonment, development pressures, or insensitive proposed alterations. Properties do not need to be listed on any national, state or local list of recognized historic places to be considered for listing. Numerous sites have been included on the Places in Peril list over the past eighteen years, and as a result, many have been saved. Success stories include the Katy Bridge in Boonville, the Rotunda in Hermann, the Janssen Place Gates in Kansas City, the AAA Building in St. Louis, the Henry Blosser House in Malta Bend, the Campbell Chapel AME Church in Glasgow, the Banneker School in Parkville, and the Kemper Arena in Kansas City.

This year’s nominations are due on August 15th. Nomination forms are available on Missouri Preservation’s website (www.preservemo.org).