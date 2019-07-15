A journey to Versailles is a journey into the past as well as present-day progress. The town had two streets when it began in 1835. By 1840 the population was forty. In 1846 a stagecoach line passed through Versailles on its way to Springfield. The daily coaches were drawn by four to eight horses. The county government was moved to new Versailles into a log building until a brick courthouse was constructed in 1844. “Bricks used in the structure were molded and baked in kilns nearby. Clay was ground in a horse-drawn grinder and molded by hand, three bricks to a mold.”