A different night for the indoor horseshoe league is scheduled this year. The 42nd annual Indoor Horseshoe League sponsored by Hannibal Parks and Recreation will begin Sunday, Sept. 8.

Registration will continue through Sept. 3.

Games will be played starting at 2 p.m. Sundays at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. For years, the horseshoe league was played on Monday nights.

The cost is $40 for each two-person team, and participants must register as a team. Registration forms may be picked up at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation office, 320 Broadway.

More information is available from Aron Lee, ALee@hannibal-mo.gov or 573-221-0154.