The new Columbia City Manager will be announced this morning at 11 a.m. at City Hall, a news release issued early this morning states.

The Columbia City Council has not held a formal vote on its selection in an open meeting but members indicated last week that a consensus was reached in closed session Thursday between the two candidates, Interim City Manager John Glascock and Racine, Wisconsin, City Administrator Jim Palenick. Glascock and Palenick spent Wednesday in private and public meetings with community leaders and the public and had final interviews during the council's closed session.

Columbia has been searching for a new city manager since November, when former manager Mike Matthes resigned after Mayor Brian Treece questioned his handling of the city’s community policing program.



Monday's announcement will be broadcast live on CoMo.gov as well as Mediacom 80, Charter Communications 992 and CenturyLink 96.