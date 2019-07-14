Federal aviation officials are expected to arrive early in the week to investigate a skydiving accident that left one injured. The accident occurred in Camden County. The initial information indicates the diver experienced an equipment malfunction.

The accident was reported around 7 pm Saturday evening, south if Camdenton near Christy Lane.

According to the Camden County Sheriff's Department the canopy of the diver didn't fully inflate. The victim landed on his feet. Three other divers reportedly were able to land without incident.

The skydivers jumped from about 8,000 feet from a Cessna 182. The victim is a 30- year-Old Montréal man with over 900 hours of diving experience. The name of the victim was not released. The diver was transported for treatment.