Local youth Jaxon Hale, age seven of St.James, Mo recently traveled to Ft.Lauderdale, Fl to compete in the AAU National Taekwondo Championship Tournament.

Jaxon competed in Point Sparring, where he took Gold in his division. He also took Gold in Weapons Forms making him a National Champion in both events. Jaxon competed in Board Breaking where he came in fourth, and Olympic Sparring where he placed 5th in his division. Jaxon trains at the Advanced Martial Arts Studio in St.James, Mo under the instruction of Alan Vance, and was coached by his mother Tosha Carl during Nationals. Jaxon has worked very hard and has achieved the rank of purple belt. All his effort has paid off as he is now a Two Time National Champion. Jaxon also qualified for The Junior Olympics and while he can’t attend this year he plans to make it next year. Jaxon has made all of his family, friends, instructor and peers very proud and will continue to do so through the years to come.