A 28-year-old male from Salem was arrested Wednesday morning after officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress and found the 28-year-old inside the resident’s pick-up truck in their garage.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of County Road 3200 for a burglary in progress after the resident reported seeing someone outside trying to break in, according to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

PCSD deputies along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Rolla Police Department arrived at the residence at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday and found a male identified as Buck Prater, who had made entry into the resident’s attached garage and was sitting inside the resident’s pick-up truck, according to the PCSD.

Deputies arrested Prater and charged him with one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Prater was taken to the Phelps County Jail, and his bond has been set at $50,000. Prater’s docket hearing is scheduled for Friday at the Phelps County Courthouse.