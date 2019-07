Forum Drive from 10th Street to 18th Street – a contractor will be overlaying on Friday, July 12 and

Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.

Also, the intersection of Soest and Forum will be overlaid at this time.

This work will be, weather permitting. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route. Please watch for signs.