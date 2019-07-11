Missouri received $85,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Fidelity Bonding Demonstration Grant to help justice-involved and other at-risk Missourians find meaningful employment with a living wage, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced recently.

Fidelity Bonding Demonstration Grants provide incentives for employers to hire and retain at-risk employees. Funds from this grant will be used to increase employment outcomes for formerly incarcerated individuals and educate employers on the benefits of the Federal Bonding Program.

According to Missouri’s Department of Economic Development, Missouri issued $1.5 million in fidelity bonding, serving more than 125 companies and 200 individuals, since 2006.

“We know that getting more Missourians off the sidelines and into the workforce will drive economic development,” Gov. Parson said. “That includes people who have been involved in the criminal justice system. This grant will support employers who want to be part of this solution.”

The Federal Bonding Program was created in 1966. The program gives employers an incentive to hire and retain at-risk employees. For more information visit the Missouri Job Center in Rolla, located at 706 South Bishop, Suite A & B, or call (573) 364-7030.

The Missouri Job Center in Rolla is open Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, and on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.