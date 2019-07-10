The Springfield Symphony will hold auditions for the 2019-2020 season American Playlist in August.

The Symphony’s 85th season will be painting a musical portrait of America with a soundtrack worthy of our nation’s history and music that celebrates our world today. The Symphony is looking to fill the following positions: Principal Oboe, Assistant Principal Bass, Section Cello (two positions), Section Viola and 2nd Oboe (must also audition on English Horn).

String auditions will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, and oboe auditions will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Musicians interested in auditioning should send a one-page resume along with a $25 refundable deposit to the Springfield Symphony office, 411 N. Sherman Parkway, Springfield, MO 65802, by Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2019. Applicants who are not present for the auditions automatically forfeit their deposits.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is a regional professional orchestra whose musicians will perform six classical and three pops concerts during the 2019-2020 season. The season runs from September through May. The Orchestra will also present a series of Young People’s Concerts and Ensembles-In-Schools outreach programs for elementary students during the season.

For more information on auditions, applicants may contact Aleksis Zarins, Operations Manager at 417.864.6683 or by email at aleksis@springfieldmosymphony.org. Repertoire for audition packets can be found at www.springfieldmosyphony.org/audtions. No repertoire will be given over the phone. For more information on the Springfield Symphony’s 2019-2020 season, call the Symphony office at 417.864.6683 or by visiting www.springfieldmosymphony.org/.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation and an Equal Opportunity Employer. Additional funding for all Springfield Symphony Orchestra programming is provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.