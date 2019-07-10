Missouri Department of Transportation’s contractors are going to start resurfacing three routes in Pulaski County starting Monday, July 15.

Crews are resurfacing:

— Route H between Route 17 and the end of state maintenance. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

— Route Z, between the Interstate 44 Spur and Route J. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with occasional nighttime work planned.

— Interstate 44 Spur, between Route Y and the end of state maintenance. Work will take place between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m.

One lane of each route will be open during the work, with flaggers guiding traffic through the work zone. All work is scheduled for completion by October 31.