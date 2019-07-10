Local fire fighters and emergency responders will be on hand to connect with and inspire kids in Rolla where kids can meet local heroes and experience an exclusive new line of toys at Walmart on Saturday.

To celebrate the relaunch of the iconic Rescue Heroes toys exclusively at Walmart—a preschool toy line featuring first responders as action figures—Fisher-Price is bringing real-life heroes and the Rescue Heroes® toys to select Walmart stores nationwide for kids to explore and learn about the important roles everyday heroes play in the community.

At the parking lot event, attendees will be able to:

— Explore fire trucks or police cars.

— Meet local fire fighters or police officers and take pictures with them.

— Take picture next to Rescue Heroes character cutout.

— Play with the coolest new Rescue Heroes toys, available exclusively at Walmart.

— Have a chance to take home a Rescue Heroes poster that highlights the new toys and the animated episodes on YouTube.

— Have an opportunity to purchase Rescue Heroes action figures available in-store.

The event takes place at Walmart on 500 S. Bishop Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Fisher-Price is hosting 500 Rescue Heroes™ Touch a Truck Experience parking lot events this summer at Walmart stores across the nation to familiarize kids with the work these important people do.

The event is free to the public.