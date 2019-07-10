Phelps Health Medical Group Salem will be moving to a new building at 1415 West Scenic Rivers Blvd. in Salem in early August 2019.

Phelps Health Medical Group Salem — formerly PCRMC Dent Medical Clinic — will be moving to a new building at 1415 West Scenic Rivers Blvd. in Salem, in early August.

The current clinic at 1010 East Scenic Rivers Blvd. will close early Friday, Aug. 2 and will reopen at its new location Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.

The new facility is about 7,500 square feet and has 16 exam rooms, plus a room for small procedures. Phelps Health worked with general contractor McCarthy on this project.

Family Nurse Practitioners Barbie Fulton and Miriam Stricklan, along with Matthew Hurley, MD, who currently see patients at the existing Phelps Health Medical Group clinic in Salem, will continue seeing patients at the new building.

“The new Phelps Health Medical Group Salem symbolizes our commitment to Dent County and the Salem area as well as our continued service to this area,” Phelps Health President and CEO Ed Clayton said.

Phelps Health Medical Group Salem offers family medicine care for all ages in addition to well-women exams, well-child exams, general wellness physicals, sports physicals and annual exams.

“This new clinic will allow us to continue offering all of these great services to the community as well as other opportunities,” Fulton said.

In addition, the larger clinic will allow for better workflow and the ability to see and care for more patients, she added.

As with the current clinic, the new Phelps Health Medical Group facility in Salem will offer walk-in and same-day appointments.

While the clinic is moving, the clinic’s phone number – (573) 729-5533 – will remain the same.