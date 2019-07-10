Clint Davis has been selected to serve as the Salem District Ranger on the Mark Twain National Forest beginning Aug. 4, 2019 coming to the Mark Twain from the National Forests in Florida.

He currently serves as District Ranger for the Apalachicola and Wakulla Ranger Districts. Davis is originally from Arkansas and has spent his 28-year career in the Forest Service’s Southern Region.

“I am looking forward to taking what I’ve learned over the years about managing forests and leading employees on the Salem Ranger District to overcome challenges, like oak decline and storm events. I want to ensure we can deliver benefits to the public from this beautiful land for coming generations to enjoy,” stated Davis. “I am excited to be part of the team on the Mark Twain National Forest and working with the communities around the District and with our Forest visitors.”

Davis has a strong background in timber management, starting as a timber sale marker on the Ouachita National Forest in 1991. He eventually became a Timber Sale Administrator, a Forest Service Representative, and a Timber Contracting Officer. His work in these positions provided experience in fire management, recreation and wildlife. He recognizes the interconnectedness of these disciplines and the value they bring to the forest, employees and the public.

With a strong background in integrated resources, Clint decided to serve the public by becoming a District Ranger. After two details as District Ranger he was selected as the District Ranger on the Apalachicola National Forest in Florida where he managed one of the largest prescribed burning programs in the nation and the largest Red Cockaded Woodpecker (RCW) population in existence.

Forest Supervisor Sheri Schwenke stated, “Clint brings with him a vast wealth of knowledge, skills and experience.” “He possesses a passion for working with people, sharing the forest experience and mentoring employees. Connecting with the community is very important to him.”

Davis was intrigued by opportunities on the Mark Twain National Forest, and having roots in Arkansas, was excited to move close to family. He loves to hunt, fish and loves the outdoors, often bringing along his dog Jack. He enjoys playing adult slow pitch softball and spoiling his two granddaughters and is very proud of his two wonderful daughters, Holly and Taylor.

Currently, Theresa Davidson is the Acting District Ranger for the Salem Ranger District. She will return to her position as Forest Wildlife and Fisheries Biologist when Davis arrives.