A resolution designating the Kansas City Chiefs as the official NFL team of Missouri was signed by Governor Mike Parson Tuesday.

Gov. Parson signed Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 4 designating the Kansas City Chiefs as the official professional football team of the state of Missouri following Lamar Hunt bringing the franchise to Kansas City from Dallas in 1963.

“For over 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs have played an important role in the city and the state,” Parson said. “Sports are a big part of Missouri’s heritage, and we are proud to have the Chiefs represent our great state in the NFL.”

In addition to SCR 4, Parson signed House Bill 677, which modifies provisions concerning certain tourism infrastructure facilities. The bill authorizes funding for renovations to the Enterprise Center, home of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues, and extends existing funding for Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums, according to the governor’s office.

Another piece of legislation the governor signed into law Tuesday will provide Missourians a new way to show their support for law enforcement. Parson signed House Bill 898, sponsored by State Representative Sara Walsh (R-Ashland) establishing a “Back the Blue” speciality license plate.

Walsh said on Tuesday the Back the Blue license plates are entirely voluntary with a $10 contribution collected from the license plate applicant for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation. The foundation honors officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of Missouri’s citizens, Walsh said. The memorial rests on the riverside of the Missouri Capitol and a ceremony is held annually to honor the memory of Missouri’s fallen law enforcement officers.

Missouri had several specialty plates for numerous law enforcement association members, but lacked a single plate residents could obtain to show support for law enforcement until the governor signed HB 898, Walsh said.

“I would like to thank Governor Parson for signing this legislation into law, Senator Mike Bernskoetter for carrying my bill in the Senate, and my colleagues in the General Assembly for passing this bill and showing the men and women in law enforcement that we value the service and sacrifices they make in protecting and serving our citizens each and every day,” Walsh said. “We owe them our gratitude and appreciation for the incredible service they provide and the dangers they face to protect our communities. We also must never forget the men and women in law enforcement who have given their lives to serve and protect us.”

The plates are expected to become available by early 2020.

One bill the governor signed into law Tuesday, Senate Bill 90, includes provisions, according to the Missouri Department of Labor, that provide cost savings and efficiencies for Missouri business workers while making communications with the Missouri Department of Labor’s Division of Employment Security (DES) more convenient.



"This bill is a great step forward in making the Missouri citizen experience with the Department as easy as possible,"Missouri Department of Labor Director Anna Hui said. The bill added language that enables DES to communicate electronically with businesses and claimants as well as receive documents, such as quarterly wage reports in an electronic format. It changes the class of mail required to send assessments from registered mail to certified mail. The bill codified that all claimants are required to report three work search activities each week to be eligible to receive weekly benefits.

Governor Parson also signed other pieces of legislation relating to criminal justice reform, public safety, transportation, courts and local government:

SB 203 - Nuisance

Modifies nuisance actions in certain cities and counties.

SB 297 - Jury Service for Persons Over 75

Allows individuals 75 years of age or older to be excused from jury duty.

HB 926 - Use of Dealer Plates

Modifies provisions relating to dealer license plates.

HB 499 - Omnibus Transportation

Modifies provisions relating to transportation.

SB 368 - Omnibus Transportation

Enacts provisions relating to transportation.

HB 192 modifies provisions relating to the payment fines by offenders. The bill also modifies how commitment count minimum prison terms are calculated for specific nonviolent offenses.

HB 547 which requires each judicial circuit to establish a veterans’ treatment court. This bill also authorizes prosecuting attorneys to divert criminal cases to a prosecution diversion program.

SB 1 removes certain offenses from the list of crimes where expungement is not currently available, including property damage in the first degree, stealing, possession of a forging instrumentality and fraudulent use of a credit device or debit device.

HB 243 - Release from Lease for Victims

Allows victims of certain crimes to be released from certain lease agreements if documentation is provided to the landlord.

SB 291 - Omnibus Public Safety (911)

Modifies provisions relating to emergency communication services.

SB 306 - Dependents of Military Members

Modifies several provisions relating to education for members of military families.

SB 333 - Fire Protection Districts

Authorizes certain fire protection districts and municipalities to propose a sales tax for fire protection.

SB 12 - Service of Court Order Changes

Modifies provisions relating to charges for the service of court orders.

SB 83 - Omnibus Court Proceedings

Modifies provisions relating to the relocation of a child covered by a custody or visitation order.