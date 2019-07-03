Rolla Public Schools notes with appreciation the return of Dr. Amy S. Herrman to the district as the new Director of Rolla Technical Institute and Center.

Over the past 20 years, Dr. Herrman, who has a doctorate in education, has been with Rolla Public Schools, serving for nine years as Rolla High School’s assistant principal, from 2009 to 2018, as well as teaching at Rolla Junior High for 11 years.

Dr. Herrman has worked on the hiring committee and as a lecturer in Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Education Department.

Along with Dr. Herrman having a doctorate in education, she has an educational specialist degree from William Woods University, a master’s in instructional design and a bachelor’s in political science from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Dr. Herman also has a secondary education certification in social studies from the University of Missouri system. Dr. Herrman and her family reside in Rolla.