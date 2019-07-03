President and Chief Executive Officer of Show Me Christian County, Andrea Sitzes, was named as Biz 417 Magazine's 10 for the Next 10, which recognizes ten regional leaders moving southwest Missouri into the next decade.

Sitzes was recognized for her work in economic development in Christian County as President and CEO — and sole employee — of Show Me Christian County, a public-private entity with plans to bolster the local business community, serving the area’s eight municipalities. Sitzes, the daughter of Roger and, Phyllis, Pruett, graduated from Rolla High School in 2006 and began her public relations career when she was 16 years old.

As a 16-year-old, Sitzes began writing radio and television ads for Bobby’s Photography in Rolla, and she attributes her career success to the education she received as a student at Rolla High School.

"I was extremely active in FFA and began interviewing with community leaders at the age of 14 for school trips,” Sitzes said. “Without the robust extracurricular activities available at Rolla, I wouldn't be nearly as confident navigating the business world today.”

Sitzes was also active in the ECHO student newspaper and choir, as well as being named the 2005 Phelps County Fair Queen.

After graduation, Sitzes went on to earn a bachelor’s from College of the Ozarks and spent nine years in the hospitality industry in Branson working for Big Cedar Lodge and The Chateau on the Lake. She has been married to her husband, Michael, for 11 years, and they have one five-year-old son, Ezra.