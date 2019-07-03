A 22-year-old homeless man was arrested in Rolla today in connection with an investigation into a sexually explicit conversation with a minor through Facebook.

Nicholas B. Wyatt, 22, whose last known residence is Cuba, Missouri was arrested today and charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of A Child in the second degree, according to the Rolla Police Department.

Rolla Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit said they received a report from a concerned mother on Tuesday regarding a sexually explicit conversation that was discovered on her 15-year-old daughter’s Facebook account.

Police say the 15-year-old was engaged in a conversation with a known individual who identified himself as a 28-year-old male, and police were notified that the conversation had taken place over the past week, resulting in police conducting an investigation into the matter determining the adult male was 22-year-old Wyatt.

The RPD located Wyatt at a homeless shelter in Rolla today where he was arrested and charged with the Class A misdemeanor and was transported to the Phelps County Jail where he remains incarcerated on a $25,000 bond.

If anyone has information regarding the incident they are asked to contact the RPD’s Division of Criminal Investigations Unit at (573) 308-1213, or the RPD’s confidential tip line at (573) 364-0111.