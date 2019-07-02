During the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Troop I troopers are conducting a hazardous moving enforcement operation in Crawford County; one of many enforcement projects conducted through the holiday weekend, starting Wednesday, July 3 and ending on Sunday, July 7.

Troopers assigned to this project will direct their efforts to Interstate 44 in Crawford County. Troopers are placing a special emphasis on — speed, following too close, aggressive driving, and driving impaired,Captain Eddie Blaylock, commanding officer of Troop I said on Tuesday.

Captain Blaylock would like to remind travelers to designate a sober driver or sober captain if your holiday plans include alcohol. Captain Blaylock also reminds the public that emergencies on the road or on the water can be reported by dialing *55 on their cellphone.