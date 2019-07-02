As Fair Saint Louis nears, guests are urged to plan ahead and arrive early to get the most out of America’s Biggest Birthday Party.

The Fair Saint Louis gates at Gateway Arch National Park open at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 and Saturday July 6; and at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5.

As previously announced, country music singer Brett Young, R&B star Keith Sweat and rock band The Flaming Lips are set to close the three unforgettable nights of America’s Biggest Birthday Party with performances on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage.

2019 FAIR SAINT LOUIS ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 4

• 9:30 a.m.: 137th America’s Birthday Parade (VP Parade) begins at 20th and Market streets in downtown St. Louis

• Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

• 12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

• 5:00 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

• 6:30 p.m.: Performance by RANDY HOUSER

• 8:15 p.m.: Performance by BRETT YOUNG

• 9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Friday, July 5

• 4:00 p.m.: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

• 5:00 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

• 6:30 p.m.: Performance by JOHNNY GILL

• 8:15 p.m.: Performance by KEITH SWEAT

• 9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Saturday, July 6

• Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

• 12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

• 2:00 p.m. Performance by FIRE FOR EFFECT of the Missouri Army National Guard

• 4:30 p.m.: Salute to the Troops presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation

• 5:00 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

• 6:30 p.m.: Performance by VERTICAL HORIZON

• 8:15 p.m.: Performance by THE FLAMING LIPS

• 9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

PROGRAMS AND EVENTS

Family-friendly Fair Saint Louis events and attractions include:

• Boeing Air Show:

Thursday, July 4 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 5 at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

• Salute to the Troops presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation military appreciation event: Saturday, July 6 at 4:30 p.m. on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage

• Purina Festival Zone, featuring: Performances by the Purina Pro Plan Performance Team

Thursday, July 4: 2:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 5: 4:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Saturday, July 6: 2:00 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. All American Gymnastics & Super Ninja warrior course Face painting Rock climbing wall Juggling Jeff

• The Interactive Zone, featuring brands showcasing the latest products and samples. Exhibitors include Chevrolet, Diamond Resorts, Impact Dimensions, Maui Jim, Purina, Sprint, St. Louis Blues, Topgolf and more

• STEAM Exhibit presented by xplor

• Fireworks presented by Edward Jones cap off each night

• An expanded variety of food and beverage refreshment options to satisfy all tastes. Fairgoers can choose from a variety of options, including:

o Empanadas and arepas from El Fogon

o Noodle bowls and rice bowls from Wok Hei Noodle House

o Signature steak sandwiches and loaded tator tots from The Post

o BBQ turkey legs from The Goods

o Kabobs, spring rolls, crab rangoon and egg rolls from The Rice House o 100% real fruit ice pops from

o Mempops (woman-owned business)

o Sugar Chic Creamery ice cream truck (woman-owned business);

o Much more

• Four #STLMade cellphone charging stations located at each beverage booth A full schedule of each day’s events is available online at fairsaintlouis.org.

PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION REMINDERS

• A multitude of parking options are available throughout downtown St. Louis. A list of downtown parking locations can be found at getaroundstl.com.

• Fair Saint Louis sells pre-paid parking options at $12 per day. Visit fairsaintlouis.org and click on “Pre-Paid Parking Options” at the bottom of the homepage to reserve a parking spot for any day of the Fair in one of the four select parking locations.

• Biking to the Fair is a great option – self-park for bikes is available in Kiener Plaza.

• Fairgoers can catch a cab at the dedicated Taxi Stand location at the southwest corner of Market and Broadway.

• Ride share apps like Uber and Lyft are great options to get to and from the Fair grounds.

• Be mindful of road closures around Gateway Arch National Park at this time – Walnut Street will be closed to traffic from both I-44 and the Poplar Street Bridge.

• Information regarding directions and parking can be found on the transportation page at fairsaintlouis.org.

AMERICA’S BIRTHDAY PARADE

America’s Birthday Parade (formerly the VP Parade) will kick off at the intersection of 20th and Market streets in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 a.m. The parade will proceed east on Market Street and end at Market and Broadway. This year’s theme is “We The People!” More information about the parade is available at americasbirthdayparade.com.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Fairgoers are encouraged to check fairsaintlouis.org and the Fair’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@fairsaintlouis) pages for more updates and announcements leading up to the event. The FairSTL app is available to download for free.

Please note there are items you can and cannot bring into the fairgrounds, including:

• Approved items: Blankets, small hand-held umbrellas, baby diaper bags, baby strollers and wagons, electric wheelchairs, one factory-sealed water bottle up to 1 liter, empty plastic water bottle, binoculars, service animals and portable/collapsible chairs.

• Unapproved items: Alcoholic beverages, outside food, unsealed containers over 1 liter, coolers of any kind, large containers, pets, drones, professional recording and/or photography equipment and selfie sticks.

For the full list of what you can and can’t bring to Fair Saint Louis, visit fairsaintlouis.org/know- before-you-go. All items are subject to inspection. These guidelines are strictly enforced. All weather-related Fair updates will be relayed to the public on an as-needed basis on the Fair’s social media channels and app, and via traditional media outlets.

About the Fair St. Louis Foundation

The Fair St. Louis Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, operates the Fair each year and has donated numerous gifts to the St. Louis community in conjunction with these events. Over the years, the foundation has contributed to the lighting of the Eads Bridge, the Mississippi River Overlook and the mile-long Riverfront Promenade, and was a partner in providing the Grand Staircase beneath the Arch as part of the National Park System and to the irrigation system as part of Forest Park Forever.