Tom Coots has been named Rolla's city planner, following former city planner, James Shields', departure in 2019.

Director of Rolla’s Community Development Department, Steve Flowers, said on Monday, that Coots will serve as city planner, bringing over 14 years of experience in city planning with a background in floodplain management, planning consulting, plan review and zoning codes.

“Tom is eager to bring a fresh perspective and approach to city planning. I do not doubt that he will be an outstanding addition to the City of Rolla,” Flowers said.

Coots is from Missouri yet comes to Rolla from a college town in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Coots has received accreditation as a Certified Floodplain Manager in Oklahoma and from the American Institute of Certified Planners, AICP.

Coots will assist the City of Rolla as they begin working on updating the city’s Comprehensive Plan — last updated 15 years ago, Flowers said.

“Coots is thrilled to work with the citizens of Rolla to help guide the growth and improvement of the city,” Flowers said. “We are thrilled to have Tom on board. I look forward to seeing how he will apply his wealth of experience and expertise to help expand and improve Rolla.”

Flowers added that Coots has a special interest in ghost towns and has traveled, writing about abandoned places across the country, and “ghost towns are especially valuable in teaching individuals how responsible growth and planning can help prevent population decline.”