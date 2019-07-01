Tom Coots has been named Rolla's city planner, following former city planner, James Shields', departure in 2019.

Coots comes to Rolla with 14 years of experience in city planning. Coots will serve the position, which was left vacant after Shields’ resigned in February, with a background in floodplain management, planning consulting, plan review and zoning codes.

“Tom is eager to bring a fresh perspective and approach to city planning. I do not doubt that he will be an outstanding addition to the City of Rolla,” Director of Rolla’s Community Development Department, Steve Flowers, said on Monday.

Coots is from Missouri yet comes to Rolla from Stillwater, Oklahoma, which has a similar economic model to Rolla as they are both college towns. Coots has received accreditation as a Certified Floodplain Manager in Oklahoma and from the American Institute of Certified Planners, AICP.

Coots will assist the City of Rolla as they begin working on updating the city’s Comprehensive Plan — last revised 15 years ago, Flowers said. Rolla’s Comprehensive Plan has been amended numerous times, adapting to the changing community. The Rolla 2020 Comprehensive Plan Update currently serves as the basis for decisions regarding future growth, land use, and public infrastructure development in the city.

“Coots is thrilled to work with the citizens of Rolla to help guide the growth and improvement of the city,” Flowers said. “We are thrilled to have Tom on board. I look forward to seeing how he will apply his wealth of experience and expertise to help expand and improve Rolla.”

Flowers added that Coots has a special interest in ghost towns, traveling across the country writing about abandoned places he visits, and "ghost towns are especially valuable in teaching individuals how responsible growth and planning can help prevent population decline."