Growing up at the Lake of the Ozarks has the potential to be lots of fun for kids, but it’s not without serious risks. Teaching every child to enjoy it by learning some simple water safety rules can lead to a lifetime of enjoyment around the water and prevent tragedies.

Developing good water safety habits is a good idea for anyone regardless of their age but it is especially important to get the message to children. It’s not only about fun but their well-being.

That’s why the Missouri Highway Patrol Water Division is all about finding ways to reach children while they are young and helping them develop good habits, like learning to swim and wear lifejackets.

Just ask Corporal Stacey Mosher. If there’s one thing Mosher is passionate about, it’s kids and safety. And she knows Lake of the Ozarks. Mosher was assigned to Lake of the Ozarks as a recruit, fresh out of the training academy in summer of 1994. these days she often visits area schools to spread the message about water safety.

Troopers at the lake are often asked by area schools to come and visit with students. They talk about being safe near the water, at the swimming pool and what to do in an emergency. The students also learn about the importance of wearing a lifejacket and what to do if the feel electricity in the water along with other topics anyone who spends time around the water should know.

Recently Mosher spent some time at the Camdenton School District’s Hurricane Deck Elementary School in Sunrise Beach with the Jumpstart students. Working with the youngest students is an opportunity to get the water safety message to them when they are young and absorb information.

“It’s a lot about being safe and smart near the water, but it’s also about developing a relationship with the kids,” she said.

Mother gears the information to an appropriate level for the age group she is working with.

Mosher is able to connect with the kids and hold their attention, getting her points across in a manner they understand and they have fun doing it.