Executive Director of the Mark Twain Museum, Henry Sweets, is stepping down from his position on Dec. 31, 2019, ending his full-time work for the Museum that has spanned 42 years.

Sweets will continue with the Museum on a part-time basis with the title of Curator, overseeing the Museum's collections and exhibits, running the annual Teacher Workshop, and editing The Fence Painter, the Mark Twain Home Foundation said on Monday.

The Foundation's Board of Directors is beginning a search that runs through July 31, 2019 for a new Executive Director to head the Museum.

The Mark Twain Home Foundation promotes awareness and appreciation of the life and works of Mark Twain to demonstrate relevance of his stories and ideas to citizens of the world.

The Foundation operates five historic buildings, two museum buildings, three museum stores and related grounds. The Foundation offers special events and programs and coordinates the Tom & Becky Program.

Interested parties may contact the Museum Board:

President Mike McKay, Mark Twain Home Foundation, 120 North Main Street, Hannibal MO 63401. Email: search@marktwainmuseum.org