The Camdenton and Lake Area Chambers of Commerce recently held a joint Eggs & Issues Breakfast on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Inn at Grand Glaize. Our State Representatives – Suzie Pollock and Rocky Miller provided a recap of the recent legislative session.

During this very informative update our State Representatives provided attendees with information on their activities during session, assigned committee updates, and their stand on recent bills.

“The attendees at the breakfast were very much engaged in the legislative update provided by Representatives Pollock and Miller. The discussion was lively and informative,” stated K.C. Cloke, Lake Area Chamber Executive Director.

The Camdenton and Lake Area Chambers host bimonthly Eggs & Issues Breakfast Forums, covering pertinent issues in our community, including but not limited to Economic Development, Legislative, Healthcare, Education, etc.

If there is a topic you would like to see covered or for more information contact the Lake Area Chamber at (573)964-1008 or visit LakeAreaChamber.com.