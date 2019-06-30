Rolla Lions Club 84th annual carnival kicks off Wednesday with prizes, games and local favorites of carnival fare.

Rolla Lions Club is one of the largest service clubs in the community. The service club’s annual carnival is a significant event in Phelps County, with a great deal of residents taking part in the festivities to support the community.

This year’s carnival includes the recently unveiled 2019 Camaro RS that has a turbo charged 4-cylinder and 6-speed manual transmission, which one fortunate community member will hold the keys to once Rolla Lions Club 84th annual carnival commences on Wednesday, July 3.

“We are really excited to give away the beautiful, red hot 2019 Chevrolet Camaro RS in our car raffle this year,” Carnival Chairman Ralph Williams said.

Anyone can enter to win the 2019 Carnival Car by purchasing tickets at the carnival or from a member of Rolla Lions Club. The Lions Club Park and Den is located on US Hwy. 63 S. in Rolla. Tickets come in a bundle with three tickets for $5.The drawing for the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro RS happens at midnight on Saturday.

The annual carnival runs through Saturday, July 6. Ticket sales and the food court open nightly at 6 p.m., and rides start at 6:30 p.m. The carnival’s games begin at 7 p.m.

Wristband nights fall on Wednesday and Friday and cost $25. The carnival's matinee is Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wristbands for the matinee cost $20. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. on Thursday and 11 p.m. on Saturday. The Rolla Town Band is performing from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. before Thursday’s fireworks.

“We have worked with our fireworks provider and shooter to create a more enjoyable fireworks experience this year, but you will want to be in the Lions Club Park to see it all. The shows will be lower to the ground so if you are not in the park, you are going to miss out,” Williams said.

Locally, Rolla Lions Club is active with many initiatives that assist the community. The service club provides a 175-acre park that they own and operate, which has 14 pavilions available to the public for free by reservation.

The service club hosts special needs events, a back to school program, Special Olympics, Easter egg hunt, Relay for Life, Veterans 5k, high school cross country meets, Christmas in the Park and a regional fire training facility through proceeds from the carnival and other events.

Rolla Lions Club also provides eyeglasses for over 100 community members annually, as well as hearing aid assistance from proceeds collected at the carnival.

“Our motto is “We Serve,” that is why we do all we do,” Williams said. “We appreciate the community and the support for Rolla Lions Club and we are proud of our endeavors to serve this community and with all of your help we are able to do that.”