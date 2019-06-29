The Missouri Department of Transportation is currently holding an online public meeting until July 12, to share information about an upcoming project that will replace the Brush Creek bridge on Route CC in Crawford County

The bridge was built in 1963 and has reached a point where rehabilitation involving replacing the deck of the bridge is necessary, according to MoDOT. The new bridge will be two feet wider and will improve safety for travelers. The total construction cost for both bridges is approximately $673,000.

The project is located just east of Route 19 north of Cuba, and Route CC will be closed at the Brush Creek bridge for the duration of the project, which could take as long as 60 days, according to MoDOT. Motorists will need to find alternate routes around the work zone.

The project is scheduled to begin construction between October 2019 and July 2020. The bridge will be closed for up to two months while work takes place. Motorists will need to find alternate routes around the bridge.

More information about the project is available at modot.org/modot-central-district. An online comment form is also available on the project page for those that would like to provide feedback.The purpose of online meeting is to provide information and receive feedback on the plans to replace the deck on the bridge over Brush Creek bridge on Route CC in Crawford County.