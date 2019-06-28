The spring and summer have been very busy for the Rolla wrestling program. Head coach Marty Hauck is making waves in the state and nation-wide, as he has taken over as the president of the Missouri Wrestling Association, while also taking an expanded role coaching with various levels of the US National team. Nate Pulliam, meanwhile, is riding the momentum of being Rolla's second State Champion into a Missouri Freestyle Championship, as well as competing with team Missouri at the Junior Freestyle Duals this past weekend.

Coach Hauck gave up coaching baseball last summer because he wanted to commit fully to wrestling and he's done just that. He is now in charge of helping shape wrestling in the state of Missouri and he's taking over at a crucial time, as the first season of women's wrestling wrapped up in February. He and the rest of the Missouri Wrestling Association have to learn from that first season and work to improve going into next season.

On top of all his responsibility in Rolla and with MWA, Hauck has been busy with the National team. He spent seven days in Budapest two weeks ago coaching the U15 Greco-Roman boys and girls teams in the World Combat Games and watched five of his wrestlers win gold medals. Wrestling season didn't end for Hauck in February and he's excited about all the opportunities he's had so far.

"Go back a year and everyone asks why I'm giving up baseball and I said then that I'm getting more involved with wrestling and the kids are getting more competitive and it's not fair to either set of kids, the baseball or the wrestling kids, if I was trying to do both," said coach Hauck. "It's been extremely busy. I took over as the Missouri Wrestling Association president, so I'm actively involved with Mizzou's wrestling coach and every coach in the State. Right now, we're getting our fall clinics going and that's in October.

"As far as my schedule, this summer I've been at home for four days, then I leave for a week and I'm home for three days then I'm gone for a week," continued the Rolla head coach. "That's kind of how the rest of the summer is going to be. I'm hitting the national tournament and before that I'm doing an Olympic development camp for the juniors. I just got done with the under-15s and it was the first time the US had ever taken an under-15 group to the World Championships, so I got to be a part of that, working side by side with the Olympic coach."

The trip to Budapest with the U15 team was the experience of a lifetime for Hauck. In a year where he got to hug Pulliam after winning a pair of State Championships, he got to give a World Champion that he coached an American flag to wrap around their shoulders after the victory.

"It's very exciting when you get a State Champion and you get that hug, knees and elbows is what we always call it, that great hug after a State Finals, but when you get that hug and you just got done coaching a World Champion and you get to give them an American flag and they get to run it around a ring in front of every other country, there's an emotional piece to that which is very very special," said Hauck. "I'm just very grateful of all of the opportunities and to have wonderful kids that just want to work hard and they're passionate, just as passionate as I am about it."

Coach Hauck then had the opportunity to coach Pulliam on the national stage with Team Missouri at the Junior Freestyle National Duals. Pulliam went a perfect 8-0 on the freestyle side, while also finishing 2-3 in Greco-Roman.

"I liked it a lot," said Pulliam of his experience at the Junior Freestyle National Duals. "All the athletes there, they were there to wrestle. They weren't there to mess around. We just had a lot of fighters. We didn't have guys that would give up and that's what I love about team Missouri...making the All-Tournament team was really cool, because wanted to go out there and make a statement and win every match. That's what I did and I did it with seven techs and a pin, so that was a plus too."

Pulliam now has a ton of momentum going into Fargo. He's coming off of a high school State Championship, a Missouri Freestyle State Championship, a great run in the National Duals and will have the perfect tune-up this weekend with the Olympic Juniors Camp. This time he's looking to make a splash at the nation's biggest tournament of the year.

"I'm really excited to see the other guys. A lot of guys have really good pace and that's how you win a lot of matches, but at the Juniors level, they have really good pace and really good skill," said Pulliam on what he's looking to take away from the Olympic camp before Fargo. "At the Olympic level, which is what I'll be seeing, there's guys with good pace, good skill and good creativity. That's what's going to help the most."

Pulliam is now going into the tournament in Fargo with more experience and higher goals. He's planning on coming away with some hardware this year. He and coach Hauck are setting high standards for the trip.

"Last year we wanted to experience it. We wanted to learn, we wanted to take notes, we wanted to see what we needed to do and what it was like. Before that, he'd never been in a gym that has 20-plus mats out on a football field and every one of them is getting wrestled on," said coach Hauck. "Now he's been there and done that...now I think we're in a spot where we're going for that All-American status. We're going for the medal now. We plan on going in and we plan on winning it."

Pulliam added, "I'm going to leave everything on the mat...I for sure want to place. I want to make it to the semis and go from there."

Coach Hauck has really enjoyed bringing Pulliam into the fold on the National stage. The Rolla junior got a taste of national competition last year, but the string of major events this summer has helped elevate Pulliam to the next level.

"It's been great. I can't wait to see in a couple weeks where he is at. He's going to get to go out to the camp with me. There's so many opportunities that he's getting right now and it's because he's working hard. He's earned it," said coach Hauck. "Nothing is given, no one gives anything in this sport, he's earned it and it's exciting to see his work pay off for him. There's nothing more rewarding than watching a kid work so hard and so passionately. It's exciting."

Coach Hauck sees his experience at the national level as a huge building block for Rolla as well, even if Pulliam is the first one in the door. He needs to stay ahead of Rolla's rising superstar and knows that the rest of the Bulldogs are right behind him.

"It's exactly what I think you need to do as a head coach is keep raising your bar and everyone else comes with you, whether it's your assistant coaches or the kids. If I was't raising my bar and my knowledge, there would be some gaps where he's questioning me and that's a bad storm.

"I think it's a lead by example kind of thing," continued Hauck. "There isn't a kid in this room that I tell to do something that I won't do. If I have them to front flips, I'll do a front flip. If I have them do back flips, I'll do a backflip. I won't have the kids do something that I won't do, personally. So it's a challenge to them, see if you're in the room as much as me. If they are, we're really gonna take off."

Coach Hauck is taking all of the things he's learned in his other coaching ventures into the Rolla wrestling room. One of his biggest take aways has been how much the national teams focus on the basics. It's an easy lesson to bring into the wrestling room.

"The first two days in Budapest, they wouldn't let us in the gym, so we had to practice on the street. We're doing the same thing that we do first thing at practice (in Rolla) and we're doing it on the street. So whenever those kids come in this year and complain about what we're doing, I can show them that picture and say 'This is why. The best of the best are doing this. You have a mat to do it on, they had a cobble street.'"

Hauck also wants to prove that just because you're from a smaller town like Rolla, doesn't mean you can't take this big leap. He bet on himself when looking to work with the national teams and it's paying off because of the hard work he's put in.

"I think it shows that if you're willing to do something, you're willing to take that chance and be a little courageous and step out a little bit outside of your comfort zone, you're going to continue to learn and continue to grow," said coach Hauck. "That's what Nate and I both want to do...It's exciting to see, it's exciting to see the program grow and we're talking about one kid in particular now, but in a few years I think we're going to be talking about four or five."