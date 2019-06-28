It was 4-H members time to shine at the annual Phelps County 4-H Achievement Event held at Phelps County Fairgrounds and St. James Middle School.

The 4-H event is held annually as part of the University of Missouri Extension’s 4-H youth program where each 4-H member has the opportunity to exhibit their project work or participate in other phases of the 4-H program.

Events included fashion revue, public speaking, project demonstrations, project exhibits, and What About Me? interviews. The events, which were held on Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 27, concluded with an awards presentation for all participants.

4-H members exhibited projects in a variety of areas ranging from photography to woodworking.

Outstanding exhibits were selected to go to the Missouri State Fair with the following 4-H members qualifying for this honor: Daniel Cook, Elyssia Cordes, Braxtyn Crider, Catriona Murphy, Hope Pierce, Blake Shields, Deven Throop and Landon Throop all of Evening Star 4-H Club, Nicky Dawes of Soaring Eagles 4-H Club and Emily Douglas of Country Kids 4-H Club.

Daniel Cook, Elyssia Cordes, Catriona Murphy, Dakota Townley and Mackenzie Townley — all of Evening Star 4-H Club — were chosen to give a demonstration at the state fair.

4-H youth development programs are open to all.