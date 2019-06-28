Mavis I. Erickstad, 84, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.

Mavis I. Erickstad, 84, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Mavis Ione, daughter of Thelmer Clabo and Anna (Leon) Clabo-Sabin was born on Nov. 26, 1934, in Northwood, ND. She was a baptized member of the Beaver Creek Lutheran Church. Mavis was united in marriage to Clayton Erickstad in Aug. of 1961. They established their home on the Erickstad farm at rural Starkweather making it their home for 55 years. They lived, worked side-by-side and raised their family on the farm. In 2017 they moved to Devils Lake. Mavis was a devoted wife and mother and the hard working farmer’s wife. She was an excellent cook and was famous for her baked goods. Mavis was a people person, she loved to entertain and host family gatherings. She never missed a chance to follow her boys in all of their school activities. She was their biggest fan. In 1984, Mavis began a 25 year career in the Real Estate business working for Marge Kemmet and eventually she would own and operate her own business. She loved her work, meeting new people and making new friends and always doing her best to help her clients anyway she could. Mavis was an active member of Trinity-Bergen Lutheran Church and the WELCA and also was a Sunday School teacher. Mavis is survived by; her husband, Clayton of nearly 58 years; sons, Keith Erickstad, West Fargo, ND, and Jamie (Susan) Erickstad, Sauk Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Myranda and Austin; sisters, Carolyn (Norm) Esterberg, Sauk Rapids, and Reany (Kevin) Riggin of Devils Lake. She was preceded in death by; her parents; son, Scott; brothers, Michael Sabin and Paul Sabin; stepfather, Odin Sabin; in-laws, Arthur and Esther Erickstad. Funeral Services for Mavis will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 1 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake with Reverend Lyle Belleque officiating. Burial will be in the Devils Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home on Friday, June 28 from 4 until 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday morning from 11:30 a.m. until time of service.