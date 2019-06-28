The opening of the 2020 grant round for the Historic Preservation Fund is now open for applicants.

Missouri State Parks made an announcement today that certified local governments, county governmental entities, municipalities and nonprofit organizations with a historic preservation mission are eligible to apply for the Historic Preservation Fund grants.

However, only applications from certified local governments will be considered for the mandated 10 percent pass-through funds. The Historic Preservation Fund grants fund projects that relate directly to the identification, evaluation, or protection of historic properties.

“Missouri has a rich heritage, and we are excited to offer these grants, which will provide opportunities for the preservation of important cultural and historic resources within the state of Missouri,” Director of Missouri State Parks Ben Ellis said.

For more information about the grant programs, or to download the grant applications, visithttps://dnr.mo.gov/shpo/heritagegrants.htm. The deadline to apply is Aug. 16, 2019.

For more information on Historic Preservation Fund grants, contact the Grants Management Section of Missouri State Parks at 573-751-7958 or 573-751-0848.

For more information about Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.